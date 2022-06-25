China reports 151 COVID cases for June 24, vs 143 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 151 new coronavirus cases for June 24, of which 53 were symptomatic and 98 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

That compared with 143 new cases a day earlier – 37 symptomatic and 106 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were zero new deaths, leaving the nation’s death count at 5,226.

As of Friday, mainland China had confirmed 225,487 cases with symptoms.

China’s capital Beijing reported two new local symptomatic case, compared with one a day earlier, and no new local asymptomatic cases versus two the previous day, the local government said.

Shanghai reported zero new local symptomatic or asymptomatic cases, local government data showed.