China promises Philippines will get vaccine against COVID-19

President Rodrigo Duterte has been promised by his Chinese counterpart that the Philippines “as a friendly neighbour” will be prioritised when China is able to develop a vaccine against COVID-19.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Friday that Duterte got the assurance from Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a late Thursday telephone call that lasted 38 minutes.

Roque said Xi assured Duterte of “his country’s commitment to make the vaccine available for all, adding that the Philippines, as a friendly neighbour, would certainly be a priority.”