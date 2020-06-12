  • MORE MARKET STATS

China promises Philippines will get vaccine against COVID-19

Published: June 12, 2020 3:43 PM

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Friday that Duterte got the assurance from Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a late Thursday telephone call.

Rodrigo Duterte, philippines, china, xi jinping, coronavirus, coronavirus pandemic, coronavirus vaccine, covid-19The telephone call lasted 38 minutes.

President Rodrigo Duterte has been promised by his Chinese counterpart that the Philippines “as a friendly neighbour” will be prioritised when China is able to develop a vaccine against COVID-19.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Friday that Duterte got the assurance from Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a late Thursday telephone call that lasted 38 minutes.

Roque said Xi assured Duterte of “his country’s commitment to make the vaccine available for all, adding that the Philippines, as a friendly neighbour, would certainly be a priority.”

