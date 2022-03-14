China faces biggest crisis since Wuhan outbreak; Obama tests positive for coronavirus: Top 10 Covid Updates

Covid Updates Today: In Australia, local authorities are worried over the slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Health officials have warned that the slow pace of inoculation could trigger a new wave of Covid-19 infections

Coronavirus Latest News Today: The novel coronavirus is still evolving and causing new outbreaks around the world. While the latest number show that the pandemic has receded in India, situation remains critical in China, Hong Kong and some pockets of Europe. Here’s latest on the Covid-19 pandemic from India and around the globe:

1: India on Monday reported 2,503 new Covid infections on Monday.

2: This was the lowest number of daily cases that India has seen since May, 2020.

3: The number of active cases have further gone down to 36,168 Covi-19 infections.

4: The health bulletin says that 27 new Covid fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

5: Andaman & Nicobar Islands have become the latest regions in India that area reporting no new Covid cases. Monday update also showed zero new infections.

6: Former US President Barack Obama has tested positive for novel coronavirus. In a tweet, he also said that his wife Michelle Obama has tested negative. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted wishing for his quick recovery.

7: Meanwhile, situation remains critical in China. The national health authorities say that the mainland has reported 1,437 new Covid cases on March 13.

8: However, its should be noted that the number of asymptomatic cases are also on rise. China doesn’t classify such cases as Covid positive infections.

9: In Australia, local authorities are worried over the slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Health officials have warned that the slow pace of inoculation could trigger a new wave of Covid-19 infections while the threat of highly contagious BA.2 sub-variant of the Omicron coronavirus strain still remains.

10: The Robert Koch Institute’s latest update shows that Germany has recorded 92,378 new coronavirus cases today. This is a sharp dip as compared to Sunday numbers.