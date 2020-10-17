  • MORE MARKET STATS

China city Qingdao finds no new cases after testing 11 million residents

By: |
October 17, 2020 12:20 PM

Xue Qingguo, Qingdao's deputy mayor, told state broadcaster CCTV that the risk of community transmission "is basically eliminated".

The source of the outbreak was traced to two dock workers who had tested positive for the virus in September but did not exhibit any symptoms at first. (Photo source: Reuters)

Qingdao, a coastal city in eastern China, has completed coronavirus testing for its 11 million residents following an outbreak and found no new infections so far. As of Friday, the 10.9 million samples came back negative.

Xue Qingguo, Qingdao’s deputy mayor, told state broadcaster CCTV that the risk of community transmission “is basically eliminated”. The citywide testing was ordered after 13 people were infected in China’s first locally transmitted cases in over two months.

Related News

The source of the outbreak was traced to two dock workers who had tested positive for the virus in September but did not exhibit any symptoms at first. They had visited a hospital in Qingdao and were sent to a CAT scan room, which was not disinfected properly afterward and led to the infection of other patients, according to health officials.

Health Commission Director Sui Zhenhua and Deng Kai, president of Qingdao’s thoracic hospital to which the cases have been linked, have been placed under investigation in connection with the outbreak.

On Saturday, the National Health Commission reported 13 new imported cases. China has reported 4,634 deaths among 85,659 confirmed cases.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. China city Qingdao finds no new cases after testing 11 million residents
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India’s active COVID-19 caseload drops below 8 lakh after one-and-half months
2India’s COVID-19 infection tally crosses 74 lakh with 62,212 new cases
3COVID comeback! Coronavirus cases extend ‘troubling’ surge, signaling more deaths in the US