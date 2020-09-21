  • MORE MARKET STATS

China battles another disease! What is brucellosis? Check symptoms, details

New Delhi | September 21, 2020 4:56 PM

The World Health Organisation has revealed that most cases of brucellosis disease by consuming unpasteurized milk or cheese from infected goats or sheep. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that person-to-person transmission of brucellosis is "extremely rare".

Symptoms of the 'brucellosis' disease are sweats, fever, malaise, headache, muscle pain, and anorexia. There are some signs and symptoms that can last for long periods of time.

China is battling another disease ‘brucellosis’ months after the deadly Coronavirus, which originated from Wuhan, and went on to infect millions across the globe and leaving thousands dead. Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, there has been an outbreak of a disease called Brucellosis. Brucellosis is a bacterial disease. The outbreak of brucellosis disease has been due to a leak in a state-owned biopharmaceutical company, the health commission of China’s Lanzhou City has claimed. Health officials of Lanzhou city stated that 3,245 people have been infected by brucellosis

Brucellosis is a bacterial disease. The disease predominantly infects animals such as cattle, goats, dogs, sheep, swine. However, humans have chances of getting infected if they come in direct contact of the animals or eat and drink animal products that are contaminated or by inhaling airborne agents, as per the Indian Express report.

Symptoms of the ‘brucellosis’ disease are sweats, fever, malaise, headache, muscle pain, and anorexia. There are some signs and symptoms that can last for long periods of time. However, there are others that may never go away. These symptoms are recurrent fevers, swelling of the testicles and scrotum area, arthritis, swelling of the heart, neurologic symptoms, swelling of the liver or spleen, chronic fatigue, and depression.

Health commission of Lanzhou City mentions “Brucells antibody-positive incident” which occurred at the Lanzhou Veterinary Research Institute on November 28 last year.

