  • MORE MARKET STATS

China aims to make 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses a year

By: |
September 25, 2020 5:25 PM

Zheng said distribution of the vaccines would prioritize groups such as medical workers, border personnel and the elderly before they are made available to the general public.

Their target is to make 2 billion doses to inoculate 20 per cent of the world's population.Their target is to make 2 billion doses to inoculate 20 per cent of the world's population.

A Chinese health official said Friday that the country’s annual production capacity for coronavirus vaccines will top 1 billion doses next year, following an aggressive government support programme for construction of new factories.

Capacity is expected to reach 610 million doses by the end of this year, Zheng Zhongwei from the National Health Commission said.
Next year, our annual capacity will reach more than 1 billion doses, he said at a news conference.

Related News

American pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna aim to produce a billion doses each in 2021 as well.

Zheng said distribution of the vaccines would prioritize groups such as medical workers, border personnel and the elderly before they are made available to the general public.

China has promoted the construction of vaccine testing facilities and manufacturing plants, and assigned independent monitors for their assembly.

China has 11 vaccine candidates in human trials, with four of them currently in the third and final trials.

One of those is CoronaVac, made by the private company SinoVac, which is already rolling off the factory floor at a bio-secure facility outside Beijing. SinoVac’s chairman, Yin Weidong, said Thursday that the factory was built in months, and more could be constructed if demand is sufficient.

Some nations are pooling vaccine efforts to ensure success against the disease. More than 150 countries are setting up the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility, or COVAX, under the World Health Organisation.

Their target is to make 2 billion doses to inoculate 20 per cent of the world’s population.

The director-general of WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said earlier this month that the goal must be to vaccinate some people in all countries, rather than all the people in some countries.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. China aims to make 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses a year
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19: Maharashtra govt to issue circular for rational use of remdesivir
2COVID-19: Ensure symptomatic antigen negative patients are retested using RT-PCR method, says Delhi govt
3Condition of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia better now: Official