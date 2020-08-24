China administering COVID-19 vaccines since July 22, says report

Coronavirus Vaccine update: The staff of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), who were preparing to go abroad, and frontline medics were offered two choices of inactivated vaccine candidates developed by Sinopharm for urgent use. (Reuters image)

China has been administering Coronavirus vaccines on workers since July 22. Last month China had “officially launched” the urgent use of the COVID-19 vaccines even as all the experimental vaccine candidates have been undergoing phase 3 human trials. A few of those, who were inoculated with vaccine doses, have shown “adverse reactions” and not a single person has reported fever, a Chinese National Health Commission official was quoted as saying by state-run Global Times.

Who are getting Coronavirus vaccine shots in China?

The staff of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), who were preparing to go abroad, and frontline medics were offered two choices of inactivated vaccine candidates developed by Sinopharm for urgent use. Other prominent Chinese coronavirus vaccine candidates are Sinovac and Cansino.

Director of the Development Center for Medical Science and Technology of the National Health Commission Zheng Zhongwei said that Coronavirus vaccines will be given to individuals employed at transport systems, food markets, and services industries. A Chinese tourism company has revealed that inspectors in airport terminals and other staff with frequent business overseas are eligible for free vaccinations, the Global Times report says.

China’s Law on Vaccine Management states that vaccines in clinical trials can be used in a limited scope if a severe public health emergency occurs. As per the law, the vaccine can be administered on “medical and epidemic prevention personnel, border officers and other people working in stable city operations”, Zhongwei told China Central Television.

A Shanghai-based immunology expert Tao Lina has said the Chinese military has begun mass vaccinations but yet to release any details. Those, who are working in construction projects along the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Asian and African countries, have been given the Coronavirus vaccine, the Global Times report says.