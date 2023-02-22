Childhood cancers are highly curable: Awareness is the key

By Dr. Sunil Bhat

Vivek was a healthy 6-year-old boy who loved the outdoors. He performed very well at school and had many dear friends. A few weeks before his 7th birthday, Vivek’s parents noticed that he was feeling more tired than usual. He looked pale and unlike himself. Like any parent, Vivek’s parents took him to a local pediatrician to get checked out. They expected that he probably had a viral fever like several kids in his class and thought no further.

A few days later they received a call from their pediatrician asking them to come into the clinic. This they thought was unusual. Little did they know that Vivek was unwell, and it was more than just the flu. When they met with the pediatrician, she told them that his bloodwork had come back, and it wasn’t normal. She suspected that little Vivek had leukemia and insisted that the parents take him to a specialist care center immediately.

Vivek’s parents were shocked and worried. Cancer! Their young child of only 6 had cancer! They couldn’t believe what they heard. Nevertheless, they immediately found a pediatric oncologist and had all the work ups done. The tests were conclusive, Vivek was diagnosed with Acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL). They felt as though their world had just been turned upside down.

The pediatric oncologist that treated Vivek was a warm and charismatic doctor. He assured them that with the right treatment Vivek would be fine in a few months. Vivek and his parents took it in their stride and after a few months of chemotherapy and close follow-ups Vivek is now back at school and doing all that he loves!

Childhood cancer isn’t as rare as we think. The World Health Organization in 2021 estimated that 400000 children and adolescents of 0-19 years old develop cancer worldwide each year. The most common types of childhood cancers include brain cancers, leukemias, lymphomas, and solid tumors, such as Wilms tumors and neuroblastoma. Childhood cancers do not depend on race, ethnicity, religion, social status, or geographical locations. They most often occur randomly and are not caused by environmental or lifestyle factors.

The key to ensuring children are cured from childhood cancers lies in early detection and diagnosis. Childhood cancers are now achieving almost 80% cure rates with advances in medicine and treatment options. The cure rates in the western world are estimated to be around 80% while in the developing world such as countries like India, this number is between 40-50%. The staggering difference is due to several factors including poor education and awareness around disease, delays in diagnosis and therefore treatment, financial burden of the disease and several misconceptions about childhood cancers.

Despite these findings, it is crucial to understand that the prognosis for childhood cancers remains favorable. Children, if detected, diagnosed correctly and treated appropriately can be cured of childhood cancers. Children who have beaten cancer also grow up to be productive members of the community just like any of their peers. Childhood cancer is curable, so be bold and go gold!

(The author is a Vice-Chairman Oncology Collegium, Narayana Group of Hospitals, Director and Head, Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and BMT, Narayana Health City, Bangalore.