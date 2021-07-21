Chhattisgarh records 188 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,00,546, new cases 188, death toll 13,506, recovered 9,83,656, active cases 3,384, total tests 1,10,18,686.

Chhattisgarh’s COVID-19 count rose to 10,00,546 on Wednesday with the addition of 188 fresh cases, while the death toll increased by two to 13,506, an official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,83,656 after 21 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 115 others completed their home isolation during the day, he said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 3,384, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 15 new cases, taking the caseload to 1,57,578, including 3,136 deaths. Janjgir-Champa recorded 22 new cases, Bilaspur 18 and Balodabazar 13, among other districts, he said.

With 31,077 samples being examined for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the total number of tests in the state went up to 1,10,18,686, the official said.

Over 1.14 crore doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered to people across all eligible categories in the state till Tuesday (July 20), health department officials said.

As many as 93.37 lakh people have received the first shot of vaccines, while 21.38 lakh have got both doses, they said.

