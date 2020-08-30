Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to isolate himself after two staff members test positive for COVID-19

The chief minister said his test report came negative.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said he will isolate himself for the next four days as two of his staff members, including a personal security officer, have tested positive for coronavirus. The chief minister said his test report came negative.
“My OSD (Officer on Special Duty) and PSO (Personal Security Officer) have found corona positive. My (test) report is negative at the moment, but I will be in isolation for the next four days as a precautionary measure. This is a period of crisis, everyone please be careful,” the CM tweeted in Hindi.
A public relations department official said Baghhel will be in isolation at his official residence here. Chhattisgarh’s COVID-19 case tally stood at 28,746 as on August 29.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.