Chennai Tamil Nadu Lockdown latest: Statewide Lockdown extended; Check date, rules, guidelines

Tamil Nadu has recorded 6,426 new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu lockdown, Chennai lockdown in August latest news updates: Tamil Nadu government has extended lockdown in the state till August 31. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced today that lockdown will be extended in the state and Chennai with a number of relaxations. The announcement comes after a two-day meeting chaired by CM Palaniswami with health experts and district collectors. The Unlock 3 guidelines have been announced by the Central government and will be effective from August 1. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded its highest daily count of coronavirus cases for the seventh consecutive day in the last 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu CM has announced that lockdown will continue till August 31.

Tamil Nadu Government has said that there will complete lockdown every Sunday in August.

Inter-district passengers will continue to obtain e-pass till August 31.

Grocery shops are allowed to remain open till 7 pm from August 1. As of now, these shops are allowed to open till 6 pm.

Metro, suburban or local trains, MRTS trains, and public transport will remain suspended till August 31.

Private industries are allowed to function with a 75 percent workforce.

Eateries and restaurants in Chennai are allowed to resume dine-in services with 50 per cent capacity. These eateries are allowed to operate from 6 am to 7 pm. Food delivery services are allowed until 9 pm

Online delivery of essential commodities is allowed permitted during the Lockdown phase throughout August.

Places of worship located within village panchayat limits and have an annual income of fewer than 10,000 rupees are permitted to operate.

On August 15, Independence Day celebrations are allowed to observe with social distancing and other strict measures.

Tamil Nadu has recorded 6,426 new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu’s coronavirus tally stood at 2,34,114. Chennai had reported 1117 COVID19 cases on Wednesday taking the total coronavirus tally to 97,575. As many as 82 COVID19 related deaths were reported on Wednesday pushing the state’s death toll to 3,741. Total number of active coronavirus cases in the state stood at 57,490. Tamil Nadu CM said that the state government’s expeditious measures managed to check the coronavirus fatality rate to 1.6 per cent and pushed the recovery rate to 73 per cent.

Daily coronavirus cases were reported from all other districts. Chengalpattu reported 540, Kancheepuram 373, Thiruvallur 382, Ariyalur 4, Coimbatore 289, Cuddalore 120, Dharmapuri 23, Dindigul 55, Erode 23, Kallakurichi 133, Kanyakumari 202, Karur 43, Krishnagiri 104, Madurai 225, Nagapattinam 55, Namakkal 25, Nilgiris 11, Perambalur 27, Pudukottai 81, Ramanathapuram 35, Ranipet 182, Salem 123, Sivagangai 48, Tenkasi 64, Thanjavur 188, Theni 131, Thirupathur 41, Thiruvannamali 177, Thiruvarur 112, Thoothukudi 316, Tirunelveli 381, Tiruppur 37, Trichy 136, Vellore 105, Villupuram 138 and Virudhunagar 370.