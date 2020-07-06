Tamil Nadu coronavirus, Chennai lockdown Latest updates: State reports 4140 new COVID cases

Chennai lockdown Tamil Nadu Coronavirus News Updates: Tamil Nadu government has issued separate guidelines for Chennai and Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpet. (Reuters image)

Chennai lockdown Tamil Nadu Coronavirus News Updates: Lockdown has been eased in Tamil Nadu capital Chennai and other parts of the state. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has issued an Unlock guideline even as the state has recorded 4150 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu registered 4150 new coronavirus cases and 60 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday. With these, Tamil Nadu’s coronavirus tally has reached 1,11,151 and death toll at 1510. So far, there are 46,860 coronavirus active cases even as 62,778 COVID19 patients have recovered. Chennai has reported 1,713 coronavirus positive cases, taking the city’s total to 68,254.

Chennai lockdown rules: What is allowed, what is not

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has issued separate guidelines for Chennai and Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpet. However, easing of Lockdown, inter-district public transport has remained suspended till July 15. Inter-state public transport will remain suspended till July 31.

In Greater Chennai Police jurisdiction, IT/ITEs need to provide transport facilities and maximum strength will be 50 per cent strength to a maximum of 80 people. All private offices, industrial establishments, and export-oriented units will be allowed to function at 50 per cent strength.

Showrooms, except in malls, are allowed to operate from 10 am to 6 pm with 50 per cent strength. In these showrooms, only 50 per cent strength and five customers at a time are allowed. The shops must function without air-conditioning.

Vegetable and grocery shops are allowed to open between 6 am and 6 pm. Fish stalls, meat shops are allowed to open. Restaurants are allowed to provide take away services from 6 am to 9 pm. In tea shops, one can take the parcel. Barbershops, saloons, spa and beauty parlours are allowed to open.

Major religious places, Tourist spots like Nilgris districts, Kodaikanal and Yercaud are not allowed to open. Shopping malls, Hotels and other hospitality services are not allowed. Schools, Colleges, educational training/coaching institutions etc will remain closed. No suburban trains, metro are allowed.

Tamil Nadu lockdown guidelines

Tamil Nadu has allowed a number of activities that are permitted in Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet areas. These guidelines are not being enforced in the containment zones. Temples, mosques, dargahs and churches in rural areas with an annual income of less than Rs 10,000 are allowed to open to the public. Restaurants, Tea shops, vegetable shops and provision shops are permitted to function from 6 am to 8 pm. Restaurants can operate with dine-in facilities with 50 per cent of seating facility. Fish stalls and meat shops are allowed to resume activity. Rental vehicles and taxis, including private cab aggregators, are allowed to operate with up to three passengers.