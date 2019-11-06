Check your pollution immunity: labs across Delhi-NCR launch anti-pollution test packages

A new market has opened for a wide range of products that can help citizens battle the health crisis.

Air pollution has become a serious health hazard in the Delhi-NCR region. Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared a health emergency in the capital. He also compared the city to a “gas chamber”. A new market has opened for a wide range of products that can help citizens battle the health crisis. World Health Organization (WHO) has said that pollutants in the air can cause heart diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and acute lower respiratory infections in children.

Lab chains have an offer – pollution test packages – that help analyse if your body is ready for a fight against pollution. SRL diagnostics are offering four packages starting from Rs 1,699. The test allows you to get an idea of the proper functioning of your organs. It is mainly for those who have allergies, low immunity and are susceptible to respiratory diseases.

Talking to IE, SRL Diagnostics CEO Arindam Halder said that due to the low air quality in Delhi people are facing a severe risk of health. It is critical to get tested to ensure your organs are prepared to fight pollution at its peak, he said.

In Gurgaon, a wellness clinic has hyperbaric oxygen therapy to offer. During the therapy, people breathe pure oxygen in pressurised rooms. It allows oxygen to diffuse in the blood effectively. Thus, repairing tissue and restoring normal functions of the body. According to media reports, Dr Alok Chopra, medical director, Daivam Wellness claimed that oxygen-rich blood triggers stem cells that stimulate and sustain healing. The blood helps fight infections as well. The number of people opting for it are increasing by the day.