Chandigarh: Surge in number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators

The month of April has been very cruel for Punjab. The number of COVID-19 cases and critically ill patients has doubled in the state during April as compared to March. While the Level 1 beds in hospitals remain unoccupied, there is a steady stream of covid positive patients in need of oxygen as well as ventilator support. As per week-on-week comparison, there has been an increase of 150 per cent in the number of covid patients on ventilators in the previous two weeks. From April 22 to April 28, a total of 90 patients were placed on ventilators as compared to 36 patients between April 15 and April 21, according to an IE report.

During this period, the number of patients on oxygen support also rose to 179 from 143. The death count of covid positive patients also rose by 47.9 per cent from 446 to 660 in this period. The tally of patients on oxygen support, a month ago, stood at 300, while only 35 patients were in need of ventilators.

State nodal officer for COVID-19, Dr Rajesh Bhaskar blamed the growing number of critical covid positive patients and the high death rate of patients on delay in getting tested and treated for the novel coronavirus. He was quoted in the report saying that people are requested to get tested right at the onset of symptoms but they keep doing self-medication at their homes until it is too late.

Appealing the residents to avoid public areas in the coming fortnight in a bid to help flatten the curve of COVID-19, Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on his Facebook live said the district is seeing a sudden rise in Level III covid positive patients who are in need of ventilator support. Every day, they are supplying as many as 3600 oxygen cylinders to hospitals in Ludhiana. But each and every system has its own limitations, thus the Covid protocols must be followed, he said.