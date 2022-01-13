Centre warns Omicron is not common cold, can cause breakdown of health infrastructure

The government highlighted two major concerns at the moment- rapid surge in cases and increase in the number of Coronavirus active cases.

Flagging the concern posed by Omicron variant of Coronavirus, the central government on Wednesday said that the tally of Coronavirus cases is surging rapidly even as the hospitalisation rate may be low. The government flagged that the number of districts with more than 5 percent positivity rate increased from 78 to 300 in a single week, the Indian Express reported. The government highlighted two major concerns at the moment- rapid surge in cases and increase in the number of Coronavirus active cases.

Dr V K Paul, who is the head of India’s Covid-19 task force, said that the positivity rate reported in certain districts was phenomenally high and there is no doubt that the intensity of the pandemic has increased. Dr Paul further said that the Omicron variant is rapidly replacing or has already replaced the Delta variant in India. Warning that the infection caused by the Omicron variant cannot be equated with common cold, Dr Paul said that the variant has the potential to overwhelm the health infrastructure in the country.

He further said that the spread of the disease is such that if one member of the family is getting infected, all others are most likely to get infected as well. Citing the examples of foreign countries where health infrastructure is under extreme pressure due to the Omicron variant, Dr Paul many health workers have been forced to stay at home in India after testing positive for the disease.

Highlighting the danger of irrational use of certain Covid-19 drugs and other medicines, Dr Paul said that such medicines cannot be overused. He warned that such practices could result in a scary situation like the spread of mucormycosis or Black fungus like the second wave. He said that while steroids are a very potent drug and termed life-saving drugs, they also have innumerable side-effects including chances of blockage of the biochemical pathways.