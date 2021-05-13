Centre urges states to extend permissions for hand sanitizer manufacturers

Also, the export of hand sanitizer has been allowed and now India is exporting sanitizer to other countries, the letter stated.

The ministry of consumer affairs, food & public distribution has directed state governments to extend necessary permissions to distilleries and other units manufacturing hand sanitizer for one more year until December 31, 2021.

In a letter addressed to chief secretaries of states, the joint secretary (Sugar & Administration) pointed out that responding to the request of this department, most of the state governments had issued necessary licenses to distilleries/ other units for production of hand sanitizer. “Due to these efforts, the production capacity of hand sanitizer could be enhanced to around 30 lakh litre per day and more than 4.2 crore litre of hand sanitizer could be produced,” he said.

Also, the export of hand sanitizer has been allowed and now India is exporting sanitizer to other countries, the letter stated. At present, permissions have been given to distilleries until December 31, 2020.

The joint secretary pointed out that the Covid pandemic is not over yet and the role of hand sanitizer will continue to be important in fight against Covid. He urged state governments to issue necessary directions to the drug controllers or competent authorities in the states to extend necessary permissions to distilleries and units manufacturing hand sanitizer. This will ensure sufficient availability of hand sanitizer at reasonable price in the domestic market, he said.