Centre says vaccine distribution among states has been transparent

Justifying the claims of some media reports as false, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has stated that the allocation of vaccine for Covid-19 vaccination drive has been transparent. The central government claimed that all states and union territories are being allocated vaccines in a systematic manner. There are four parameters on which the allocation of Covid-19 vaccines is dependent. These parameters are population of the state, state’s utilization efficiency, caseload of Coronavirus cases and vaccine wastage. The government highlighted that allocation can be negatively impacted in terms of vaccine wastage.

The statement released by the government further said that the complete vaccination program against the Covid-19 infection in India is “built on scientific and epidemiological evidence” and also adheres to the guidelines set by WHO and global best practices. The implementation of the vaccination drive is being done with help of participation of States/UTs as well as the people at large.

As of now, the ministry is providing information regarding the supply of vaccines by the Indian government; data on consumption of vaccines by the States/UTs, balance as well as unutilised vaccine doses available on a regular basis, read the government note. Apart from this, the government also claimed to be sharing the data on vaccine supply that is in the pipeline.

Meanwhile in India, 60,73,912 doses were administered on June 24, data provided by the government’s vaccination dashboard suggested. As of now, 30,79,48,744 doses have been given to people above the age of 18 years in Indian since the beginning of the vaccination drive in January. It is to note that a majority of the population among the total vaccination number has received their first dose.

People getting inoculated with the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield will get the two doses between the gap of 12-16 weeks. However, the interval between the two doses of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is until six weeks.