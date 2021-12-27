Centre issues guidelines for ‘precaution doses’, Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 15 to 18 years: Check details here

The Centre said that eligibility of such beneficiaries would be based on the date of administration of the second dose, as recorded in their CoWIN accounts.

The Union Health Ministry on Monday issued guidelines for Covid-19 vaccination of children aged 15-18 years, and for ‘precaution doses’ to health care and frontline workers, and 60 years above population with comorbidities. The Centre has also announced that all health care, frontline workers and citizens above 60 years with comorbidities can use their existing CoWIN account to access precaution doses.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India would begin Covid-19 vaccination for children aged 15-18, while healthcare and frontline workers would be administered a booster — “precaution dose” — from January 10. The Indian Express today reported that the first recipients would be those older than 60 years with comorbidities and those who got their second dose nine months previously.

PRECAUTION DOSE

The Union Health Ministry said in its guidelines that eligibility of such beneficiaries would be based on the date of administration of the second dose, as recorded in their CoWIN accounts. The CoWIN system will send these beneficiaries an SMS for the precaution dose, as and when it is due.

Eligible beneficiaries can register for the precaution dose and make an appointment both online and onsite. The vaccination certificates will suitably reflect details of the precaution dose.

NEW BENEFICIARIES AGED 15-18

The Union Health Ministry beneficiaries aged 15 and above (those born on or before 2007) would be able to register on CoWIN. Beneficiaries can self-register online through an existing CoWIN account or create a new one through a unique mobile number.

The facility will also be accessible onsite by the verifier/vaccinator in facilitated registration mode, while appointments can be booked online or onsite.

The beneficiaries in this age group would only have the option of Covaxin, the only vaccine with emergency-use authorisation for children aged 15-17.

The guidelines will come into effect from January 3 reviewed periodically, the Union Health Ministry said.