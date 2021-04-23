Covid-19 vaccine: Centre has not contracted all SII production

MoHFW refuted reports that as SII had contracted all its production to the Centre till May 25, the states would not be able to procure vaccines from it. The new vaccine policy comes into force from May 1.

The ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday clarified that Serum Institute of India (SII) has not contracted all its production of vaccine to the Centre. State governments are free to procure the vaccine doses from the vaccine manufacturers as per the Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy.

MoHFW refuted reports that as SII had contracted all its production to the Centre till May 25, the states would not be able to procure vaccines from it. The new vaccine policy comes into force from May 1. A MoHFW statement said the key feature of the new policy was that vaccine manufacturers would supply 50% of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory released doses to the Centre and would be free to supply the remaining 50% doses to the state governments and other channels.

A surge in registration is expected on the government’s Co-WIN vaccination platform when it opens up for all those above 18 years but there is uncertainty about the vaccine stock. The free central government vaccines will not be available for those below 45 years and they will have to take it at state government vaccination centres or at private hospitals depending on the availability.