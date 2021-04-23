  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19 vaccine: Centre has not contracted all SII production

By: |
April 23, 2021 4:00 AM

State governments are free to procure the vaccine doses from the vaccine manufacturers as per the Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy.

MoHFW refuted reports that as SII had contracted all its production to the Centre till May 25, the states would not be able to procure vaccines from it. The new vaccine policy comes into force from May 1.MoHFW refuted reports that as SII had contracted all its production to the Centre till May 25, the states would not be able to procure vaccines from it. The new vaccine policy comes into force from May 1.

The ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday clarified that Serum Institute of India (SII) has not contracted all its production of vaccine to the Centre. State governments are free to procure the vaccine doses from the vaccine manufacturers as per the Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy.

MoHFW refuted reports that as SII had contracted all its production to the Centre till May 25, the states would not be able to procure vaccines from it. The new vaccine policy comes into force from May 1. A MoHFW statement said the key feature of the new policy was that vaccine manufacturers would supply 50% of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory released doses to the Centre and would be free to supply the remaining 50% doses to the state governments and other channels.

Related News

A surge in registration is expected on the government’s Co-WIN vaccination platform when it opens up for all those above 18 years but there is uncertainty about the vaccine stock. The free central government vaccines will not be available for those below 45 years and they will have to take it at state government vaccination centres or at private hospitals depending on the availability.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Covid-19 vaccine Centre has not contracted all SII production
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1New vaccine orders from Centre will cost Rs 400 per dose: Serum Institute
2COVID-19 vaccination: Vaccinate banking staff on priority basis, Finance Ministry tells states
3COVID-19: CSIR lab develops technology to meet oxygen demand, minimise storage risks