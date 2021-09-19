Centre ask states to step up efforts against Serotype-II dengue cases; here how to keep your guard up

11 states are reporting serotype - II dengue cases

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan recently highlighted the emerging challenge of Serotype-II dengue cases in 11 states associated with more cases and complication than other forms of diseases and urged states to take necessary measures for its prevention and control.

Bhushan asked states to undertake steps like early detection of cases, adequate stocking of testing kits, operationalization of fever helplines, larvicides and medicines. Deployment of rapid response team, contact tracing , fever survey, alerting blood banks for maintaining adequate stocks of blood and blood components, monitoring symptoms of dengue, methods of vector control and source reduction at homes.

States reporting serotype – II dengue cases include Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Signs and symptoms of severe dengue fever

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, here are the severe signs you should look out for

• Pain in the abdomen

• Blood in vomit or the stool

• Nausea, Vomiting (at least 3 times in 24 hours)

• Pain in eyes, muscles, bone joint

• Exhausted, restless, or irritable

• Bleeding from the nose or gums

The warning signals normally appear 24 to 48 hours after fever has subsided. Go to a local clinic or emergency department right once.

Tips to safeguard from the Vector-borne disease

• Avoid resting in environments that are humid and dark

• Use insect repellent, wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants

• Use screens on windows and doors. Repair holes in screens to keep mosquitoes outside.

• Avoid accumulation of water near your house

• When going out during peak season, make sure you wear shoes that cover your entire foot

• Avoid using skin care products that contain fragrance as they attract mosquitoes