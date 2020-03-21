These Central Government Employees to get Commuted Leave without medical certificates, pay cut!

Central government employees latest news today: Govt allows commutation of leave. Representational image

Amid Coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Union Government has decided to grant Commuted Leave without production of medical certificates to some Central Government Employees. For this, the government has relaxed CCS (Leave) Rules 1972. This facility will be available to those officials who are above 50 years of age and have underlying medical conditions like Diabetes, Respiratory problems, Renal Diseases etc. till April 4, 2020. An Office Memorandum (OM) of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) dated 20-03-2020, says, “…in relaxation of Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules 2972, it has now been decided with the approval of competent authority to grant Commuted Leave without production of medical certificate to those officials who are above 50 years of age and have underlying conditions i.e. Diabetes, Respiratory problems, Renal diseases and other life-threatening illness, for a period up to 4th April 2020, so as to avoid unnecessary burden on the health care system.”

“These instructions shall be applicable to Ministries/Departments/attached and subordinate offices o Central Government. Similar instructions may be issued to Autonomous/Statutory Bodies,” the OM added.

Earlier through an OM dated March 17, 2020, the DoPT has allowed the authorities to sanction leave to those officials who wish to self-quarantine as a preventive measure.

On Friday, an another OM of DoPT also said that officials appointed as Consultant/Advisorsafter retirement, who are of 60 years and above, may be allowed to work from home with the permission of Department heads without a cut in their consultancy fee till April 4, 2020. It further said that the contractual/outsourced staff may be allowed to attend office on a rotational basis without deduction of any wages for their absence from work.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 271 people have been confirmed Coronavirus positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases. As many as four people have died because of Coronavirus across the country.