Cause of worry in Delhi: 4 per cent health workers hit by Covid-19

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan today said that the situation of Covid-19 in the national capital region remains critical. Pointing out the precarious situation of the health workers in Delhi, the minister said that more than 4 per cent of the healthcare workers including doctors have been affected by the deadly Coronavirus, ANI reported.

In Delhi, around 4.11 per cent health workers have come in the grip of Covid-19 which is a worrying sign, Vardhan was quoted as saying by ANI. The number of affected medical professionals include 13 paramedics, 26 nurses, 24 field workers and 33 doctors, he added.

Vardhan also expressed his concerns over the rising number of hotspots in the region which shows that the spread of the virus has not been tamed in the region. More than 100 hotspots have been traced in the region and the number of hotspots should come down, Vardhan said.

The Health Minister was taking stock of the preparedness of the health facilities in the region. Lieutenant General of Delhi Anil Baijal, Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain along with top brass of the police and health officials were present in the meeting. One of the health officials in the meeting said that the casualty rate in Delhi was very low but the increase in the number of cases in the region is a worrying signal.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday eased the lockdown restrictions and allowed plumbers, electricians and veterinarians to commence their services. The government also allowed the inter-state and intra-state movement of health workers, scientists, as well as paramedical staff in the region. More than 3100 positive cases of Coronavirus have been traced in Delhi with more than 54 casualties.