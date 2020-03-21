Case against man for breaking home quarantine in Navi Mumbai

By: |
Published: March 21, 2020 8:08:42 PM

The man, a resident of Kamothe area, had returned from Dubai a week ago, said a police official.

home quarantine, Navi Mumbai, coronavirus in india, coronavirus in mumbai, altest news on coronavirus, coronavirus positive caseThe man, a resident of Kamothe area, had returned from Dubai a week ago, said a police official. (Representational image)

A case was registered against a 34-year-old man for breaking mandatory home quarantine and leaving house in neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Saturday, the police said. The man, a resident of Kamothe area, had returned from Dubai a week ago, said a police official. He had tested negative for the coronavirus but was nevertheless asked to stay at home for two weeks. When civic officials visited his house on Saturday afternoon, they found he had gone to Vashi to meet his brother.

He was summoned and a case under IPC section 188 (defying lawful order of a public servant) was registered against him at Kamothe police station, the official said. He and his family members, who too had been advised home isolation, were afterwards sent to quarantine centre in Kharghar, the official added.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Case against man for breaking home quarantine in Navi Mumbai
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1These Central Government Employees to get Commuted Leave without medical certificates, pay cut!
2Coronavirus Outbreak: Govt ramps up testing, all pneumonia cases to be tested for COVID-19
3Delhi Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain says masks, sanitisers can be sold at fair price shops