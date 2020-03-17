Cannot confirm whether over 250 Indian in Iran have tested positive for COVID-19: MEA officials

"Cannot confirm that over 250 Indians in Iran have tested positive for coronavirus," he said in response to a question about media reports claiming that more than 250 Indians in Iran have tested positive for the virus.
Ministry of External Affairs officials on Tuesday said they cannot confirm whether more than 250 Indians in Iran have tested positive for novel coronavirus. “The Indians who are in Iran are being very well looked after by our mission. The ambassador is giving a lot of attention to them. Every care is being taken by the Mission, in coordination and cooperation by the government of Iran,” MEA Additional Secretary Dammu Ravi told reporters.
