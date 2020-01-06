Cancer-causing, highly toxic coating on LPG cylinders! HC asks centre to reconsider use of zinc chromate

Published: January 6, 2020 7:22:58 PM

The petition filed by Paladin Paints and Chemicals Pvt Ltd claimed zinc chromate used as primer to coat LPG cylinders is highly toxic and can cause cancer in humans.

“As LPG cylinder is a basic product and is used in almost every household, it is necessary to take immediate steps to rectify the problem,” the petition said, and sought a ban on the usage of zinc chromate.
(Representational image)

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to consider concerns raised by a city-based company on hazards of using a chemical as a primer to coat LPG cylinders.

A division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and R I Chagla directed the Union government to consider the petition as a representation and look into the concerns raised in it expeditiously. The court disposed of the petition.

  Cancer-causing, highly toxic coating on LPG cylinders! HC asks centre to reconsider use of zinc chromate
