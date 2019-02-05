Cancer, cardiac, orthopaedic treatments top 3 specialties with most claims under AB-PMJAY

By: | Published: February 5, 2019 8:45 PM

More than 10.8 lakh people have availed treatment under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya (AB-PMJAY) scheme so far.

Cancer, cardiac, orthopaedic treatments, cancer treatments, AB-PMJAY, National Health Authority, health insurance, health newsThe National Health Agency was restructured as National Health Authority (NHA) through a Cabinet decision in January. (Reuters)

Cancer, cardiac and orthopaedic treatments are the top three specialties which have seen the most number of claims under the BJP government’s ambitious AB-PMJAY health insurance scheme, which was launched in September last year. Among the packages availed under the scheme, cardiac treatment — angioplasty and stents, used to treat blockages that cause heart disease, have been the most performed high-end medical procedure, according to data provided by the National Health Authority (NHA), the apex body implementing the scheme.

More than 10.8 lakh people have availed treatment under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya (AB-PMJAY) scheme so far. More than 14,756 hospitals, both private and government, have been empanelled for the scheme and 8,03,821 claims worth Rs 1,041.3 crore have been submitted, of which 6,24,300 claims worth Rs 808.2 crore have been approved as on Monday, according to the data.

The NHA also launched a mobile application to help users get easy access to information regarding the scheme, for checking eligibility, finding hospitals nearby and get assistance. The app was launched by Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Tuesday. The app has already been downloaded over 10,460 times and with an average rating of 4.6 has generated wide interest among the public. The National Health Agency was restructured as National Health Authority (NHA) through a Cabinet decision in January.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Cancer, cardiac, orthopaedic treatments top 3 specialties with most claims under AB-PMJAY
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition