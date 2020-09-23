  • MORE MARKET STATS

Canada reaches vaccine agreement with companies

By: |
September 23, 2020 12:55 PM

On Tuesday, the companies reiterated their commitment to make the vaccine affordable and available globally.

Canada, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, COVID-19 vaccine, UK governments, GSK vaccine,latest news on coronavirus pandemic''Both companies have significant R&D and manufacturing capability worldwide and are already working hard to scale up production,'' Roger Conner, president of GSK's vaccine unit, said in a statement. (Photo source: Reuters)

Pharmaceutical giants GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi have agreed to provide Canada with up to 72 million doses of their potential COVID-19 vaccine as governments buy up supplies of unproven treatments in hopes of ensuring supplies of whatever works.

On Tuesday, the companies reiterated their commitment to make the vaccine affordable and available globally. ”Both companies have significant R&D and manufacturing capability worldwide and are already working hard to scale up production,” Roger Conner, president of GSK’s vaccine unit, said in a statement.

Related News

”This announcement from the Government of Canada supports our ongoing efforts.” The agreement with Canada follows earlier deals with the US, European Union and UK governments.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Canada reaches vaccine agreement with companies
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Intranasal vaccine for COVID-19! Bharat Biotech inks pact with WU’s School of Medicine; Check details
2Most people infected with novel coronavirus develop symptoms, says study
3UK’s Boris Johnson urges ‘spirit of togetherness’ to combat coronavirus