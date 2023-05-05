Can you get UTIs from toilet seat? Here’s what doctors say

While using public toilets, women often worry about contracting Urinary Tract infections (UTIs). Studies show that women are at a greater risk of developing UTI than men. However, doctors have often emphasised it is unlikely to get UTI from merely sitting on the toilet.

According to Mayo Clinic, if the infection is limited to the bladder, then it can be extremely painful. But if the infection spreads to the kidneys, then it can lead to some health issues.

Urinary Tract Infections are extremely common

According to Dr. Asha Hiremath, Obstetrician, Gynaecologist & Laparoscopic Surgeon, Motherhood Hospitals, Indiranagar, Bangalore, UTIs are an extremely common form of infection that affects the urinary system ranging from kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra.

“While analysing UTIs, it was observed that women are more likely to be infected as compared to men because among women, the urethra or the tube which connects the bladder from which the urine passes out of the body is shorter. Due to the shorter nature of the urethra, it facilitates the entry of germs into the bladder making women more prone to contracting Urinary Tract infections,” Dr. Hiremath told Financial Express.com.

Chances are less but not impossible

According to Dr. Gandhali Deorukhkar, Consultant of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central, it is possible sometimes to get infections like UTI or pelvic inflammation after using dirty toilets. Women have a higher rate of UTIs due to their anatomy.

“Some of the symptoms of vaginitis or “toilet infections” include rash, blisters or bumps, itching, burning sensation, redness, swelling and dryness of the vagina or the vulva. It may also present as a discomfort felt during urination, pain during sex, and as spotting and foul smelling discharge from the vagina,” Dr. Deorukhkar told Financial Express.com.

Dr Rubina Shanawaz, Consultant Gynecologist, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road pointed out that it is a common myth that urinary tract infections (UTIs) are acquired from a public washroom, especially for females because the passage from where urine comes is well-covered and does not come into contact with the toilet seat.

“The way you can get an infection from a public washroom is by using the bidet shower, which is often uncleaned, and then touching your private parts. Also, the source of the water used in the bidet shower is often unknown, which can lead to infection. The unhygienic way of washing down there, especially using the bidet shower at full jet speed can cause UTIs by spraying water inside,” Dr. Shanawaz told Financial Express.com.

While many toilet seats are dirty, it is not possible to get a UTI from sitting on a toilet seat. From a hygiene standpoint, you can line the toilet seat or use a spray, but this is not necessary to prevent UTIs, she added.

What causes UTI?

According to Dr. Hiremath, when the bacteria which causes UTI enters the system, it multiplies leading to inflammation and pain. As the bacteria multiplies, the defensive mechanism of the urinary system fails to function leading to an infection.

“A person can get infected with UTIs either by wiping back to front instead of the other way around (as the bacteria from gastrointestinal regions enter genital region and infect urethra )or by letting the urethral opening come into contact with the surface of the toilet seat,” he added.

How to treat UTI?

Dr. Hiremath emphasised that antibiotics are the most common form of treatment for UTI. It is essential to take antibiotics and treat UTI to avoid spreading the infection to the kidneys or the bloodstream which can be life-threatening, he added.

“To diagnose UTI, the doctor first takes a clean sample of urine where the doctor observes traces of bacteria which causes UTI. In conclusion, it is safe to conclude that as long as the urethra does not come into contact with the toilet seat, no person can come into contact with infections like UTI,” he added.

Important to practice good hygiene habits

UTIs are not transmitted through contact with a toilet seat. Bacteria cannot survive for long periods of time on a dry surface such as a toilet seat. Additionally, the skin on the buttocks and thighs is a natural barrier that prevents bacteria from entering the urethra. As long as you practice good hygiene, such as wiping from front to back after using the bathroom, there is no reason to worry about acquiring a UTI from a toilet seat.

However, there are certain situations where using a public restroom can increase the risk of developing a UTI. For example, if a public restroom is not clean or is not properly maintained, it can become a breeding ground for bacteria. In addition, if you have a compromised immune system or are prone to UTIs, you may be at a higher risk of developing an infection from using a public restroom.

Dr Paparao Nadakuduru, Sr. Consultant Physician & HOD – Internal Medicine, Citizens Specialty Hospital, Hyderabad emphasised that to reduce the risk of developing a UTI, it is important to practice good hygiene habits.

“This includes wiping from front to back after using the bathroom, drinking plenty of fluids, and urinating frequently. Additionally, it is important to avoid holding urine for long periods of time, as this can increase the risk of developing an infection. If you do develop a UTI, it is important to seek medical treatment. UTIs are typically treated with antibiotics, which can help to eliminate the bacteria causing the infection. In addition, over-the-counter pain relievers such as ibuprofen can help to alleviate the pain and discomfort associated with a UTI,” Dr. Nadkuduru told Financial Express.com.

While it is a common misconception that UTIs can be acquired from toilet seats, the reality is that UTIs are caused by bacteria entering the urinary tract. As long as you practice good hygiene habits and avoid holding urine for long periods of time, there is no reason to worry about acquiring a UTI from a toilet seat, Dr. Nadkuduru added.

These bacteria can also spread through sexual activity

Dr Seema Sehgal, Director – Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital (R), Delhi told Financial Express.com that UTIs are more commonly caused by bacteria found in the digestive tract.

“It is always recommended to wipe the intimate area from front to back. If done otherwise (back to front), the bacteria from the back can come into the vagina and enter the urethra. Apart from that, these bacteria can also spread through sexual activity. The best way to prevent UTIs is to practice good hygiene, such as wiping from front to back after using the bathroom, urinating after sexual activity, and drinking plenty of fluids that will help in flushing the bacteria out of the urinary tract,” Dr. Sehgal told Financial Express.com.

Meanwhile, Dr Vikas Jain, Director and Unit Head, Urology and Kidney Transplant, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh told Financial Express.com that those who are susceptible to UTI can benefit by consuming enough water and not holding their pee. The biggest contributors to UTIs are dehydration and holding pee, Dr. Jain said.

