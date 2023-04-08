Can supplements help manage Osteoporosis?

By Shikha Dwivedi

Osteoporosis has been one of the main health problems plaguing women across the world, needing a change in approach to it. It is mainly a bone disease that starts developing due to the decrease in bone mineral density and bone mass. Usually, the human body has a tendency of constantly absorbing and replacing bone tissue. However, with the onset of Osteoporosis, the creation of new bones does not remain in complete synchronization with old bone removal. The subsequent changes in the structure and strength of the bones may ultimately lead to an increasing risk of fractures.

Alarming Levels of Osteoporosis Cases Across India

What is scary is that many people suffering from Osteoporosis carry no symptoms until they actually have a bone fracture. According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report, around 30% of postmenopausal women are currently suffering from osteoporosis. In India itself, around 61 million people suffer from Osteoporosis, out of which 80% are women alone.

According to experts, Osteoporosis, wherein the bones become very weak and brittle, can be prevented with regular exercise. What working out does is that it helps keep the stiffness or soreness of the joints in check by making sure that there is an adequate blood supply to it.

The Role of Supplements in Managing Osteoporosis

While regular exercising may enable you to maintain your weight and put less pressure on your knee joints and other bones, experts also recommend the intake of health products and associated supplements that can help manage the disease.

1. Calcium Supplements Help Prevent Bone Loss: It is a known fact that roughly 99% of the body’s calcium is actually stored in the skeleton. This is exactly why calcium is one of the most important nutrients for bone health. While getting calcium from various dietary sources seems to benefit people with osteoporosis, as per some research reports, the intake of calcium supplements can prevent further bone loss and fractures. However, some medications, such as corticosteroids, can weaken bones and increase the risk of osteoporosis. Another medicine is anticonvulsants, which are used to treat seizures. Unfortunately, they can also interfere with the body’s ability to absorb calcium, leading to a higher risk of bone loss and fractures. People who are taking these medications should discuss their bone health with their doctor. On the other hand, they can consume supplements that include 100% plant-based Calcium. They help support better bone health, preserve bone structure, and function and are clinically proven to give better calcium absorption than synthetic calcium.

2.Daily Dose of Vitamin D Through Supplements: The importance of Vitamin D cannot be underestimated when it comes to maintaining healthy bones and joints. According to the National Institutes of Health, Vitamin D recommended intake is at 400–800 IU/day or 10–20 micrograms. However, they suggest that a higher daily intake of 1,000–4,000 IU (25–100 micrograms) is needed to maintain optimal blood levels. The best way to get Vitamin D is to get enough exposure to sunlight as sunbathing is one of the best sources to get it. However, one must note that prolonged sun exposure could be bad for your health and this is why 10-20 minutes of sunbathing are enough on a daily basis. People can turn to plant-based supplements with certain products containing Vitamin D3 and Vitamin K2-M7. These products also possess essential Ayurvedic herbal extracts that improve overall bone health, and immunity, while also enhancing mood, improving memory, concentration, and overall focus.

3.Omega 3, 6, 9 Supplements For Bone Health: Plant based supplements containing Omega 3, 6 & 9 fatty acids help maintain bone & joint health. Research suggests that omega-3s may help enhance bone strength by increasing the amount of calcium in the bones which might lead to a reduced risk of osteoporosis. According to a 2022 study done by the National Institutes of Health, Omega-9 modifies viscoelasticity and augments bone strength and architecture. Several other studies suggest that Omega 6 fatty acid consumption can prevent bone mass loss and help maintain bone & joint health.

Conclusion

It appears that many people can turn to effective health products and supplements that are focused on enhancing bone health. Such supplements end up improving bone density, while also offering bone protection. Also, exercise that puts stress on the bones, such as walking, running, jogging, dancing, hiking, stair climbing, or weightlifting, can help build and maintain bone density. It is highly recommended that people engage in weight-bearing exercises for at least 30 minutes a day, at least four to five times a week, in order to promote bone health & overall fitness and should avoid smoking and excessive alcohol consumption as it weaken bones and increase the risk of osteoporosis.

(The author is a Dietitian and Nutritionist At Oziva. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)