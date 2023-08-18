Can Rosemary reduce hair fall? Read on to know more

Hair fall is an extremely common issue that not only affects women but also men. The issue is so common that the internet is flooded with various types of natural remedies and hacks for reducing hair fall and promoting hair growth.

There are so many herbs and products that are often recommended to improve hair growth. One such popular herb is Rosemary.

Studies suggest that Rosemary has culinary and healing properties. It is found in the form of essential oil which is used for cooking, cleaning, beauty, health, and other purposes. Over the years, there have been a lot of claims about Rosemary oil may be good for hair growth. Does it really work?

“Rosemary oil benefits in seborrhoea/dandruff. It has antifungal properties, anti-inflammatory benefits for scalp itching and rashes. But only as adjunct to standard therapy for dandruff. It has some role in androgenetic alopecia. It can be a substitute for those allergic to minoxidil but results are not superior to minoxidil. It can be used as oil or as shampoo,” Dr Seema Oberoi Lall, Consultant, Dermatology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram told Financial Express.com.

Dr. Lall also said that this can be a great base to add to minoxidil or bio peptide-based preparations for hair loss as not only will it give benefits on its own but also act as a vehicle to increase tolerance to minoxidil and other medications.

Minoxidil is a drug that is prescribed for the treatment of high blood pressure and pattern hair loss. Moreover, it is available as a generic medication by prescription in oral tablet form and over the counter as a topical liquid or foam.

What are the benefits of Rosemary?

Here are some potential benefits of Rosemary oil:

Inhaling Rosemary oil may help you focus and remember information.

Rosemary oil may combat certain types of hair loss, including male pattern baldness and patchy hair loss.

In folk medicine, rosemary is utilized as a mild pain reliever

Rosemary oil can be used as natural pesticides to kill certain insects.

Simply smelling rosemary oil may ease your stress levels

What are the side-effects for Rosemary?