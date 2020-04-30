Can dogs sniff out Coronavirus? Here’s what these researchers think

Dogs have also been found able to sniff out diseases like cancer, apart from drugs, explosives and contraband food items.

As the entire world is trying hard to find effective ways to contain Coronavirus, some researchers in the US hope that dogs may be able to sniff out the virus. As per a report by Washington Post, the University of Pennsylvania is training eight Labradors under a special research project to find out whether the canines can detect an odour associated with coronavirus. London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine is also carrying out similar research. Earlier, these researchers had demonstrated that the canines could identify malaria

Dogs have also been found able to sniff out diseases like cancer, apart from drugs, explosives and contraband food items.

The report said that if the research is successful, the trained dogs may be used for surveillance.

The report quoted Cynthia M. Otto, director of the Working Dog Center at Penn’s School of Veterinary Medicine, as saying that viruses have specific odours.

The researchers hope that canines could revolutionize human response to COVID-19.

Worldwide cases

The total cases of Coronavirus worldwide has gone up to 3.19 million, with over 2.2 lakh dead. The US alone has 1.06 million cases, followed by Spain (213,000), Italy (204,000), United Kingdom (165,000). In India, COVID-19 cases have jumped over 33,000 and it is rising daily even as the country is in lockdown.

India Lockdown

India is now preparing to relax lockdown gradually from May 4 in non-hotspot zones and allow various activities. The Ministry of Home Affairs held a comprehensive review meeting on the lockdown situation on Wednesday. It noted there had been tremendous gains and improvement in the situation because of the lockdown till now. And to ensure that these gains are not squandered away, the lockdown guidelines must be observed strictly till 3rd May. The MHA said that new guidelines to fight COVID-19 will come into effect from 4th May, which would give considerable relaxations to many districts.