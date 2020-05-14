Can COVID-19 survive in summer? New study finds no significant data that relates the two; details

No significant link or data has been found that would prove that rising temperatures will hinder the growth of the novel Coronavirus.

COVID-19: Summer is not going to make COVID-19 disappear! In fact, an increase in Coronavirus cases are not dependent on temperature, a new study finds. The question of whether the two- increase in temperature during the summers and Coronavirus growth still lingers as an unsettled issue as summers are now in full throttle across many parts of the world. However, no significant link or data has been found that would prove that rising temperatures will hinder the growth of the novel Coronavirus. While several COVID-19 related myths keep floating about, the important thing for us is to follow the established guidelines relating to hygiene, social distancing and wear masks when we venture out. Meanwhile, a recent study done by Peter Juni, a researcher at University of Toronto, the temperature or the latitude has no association to increase in COVID-19 transmission.

According to Juni, while the study was conducted keeping in mind that temperature or latitude could play some role in curbing the outbreak, the results were not favourable. However, he did mention that humidity may be weakly associated. It is to note that the study published in Canadian Medical Association Journal did not consider China, South Korea, Iran, and Italy where the disease had reached the peak of outbreak. Around 144 geographical areas were taken in account where the majority of regions were in the northern hemisphere and near sea level. The median temperature recorded in these areas was around12.8°C the relative humidity was 69 per cent.

The study thus ruled out the connection between rising temperatures and growth rate of Coronavirus. Also, the study has said while seasons only played a minor role, people should not rely on summers to lower the impact of Coronavirus outbreak. Simply put, you are advised to maintain all hygiene protocols especially when in public spaces and also strictly observe social distancing to reduce transmission cases.

Meanwhile, the IE citing a study by researchers in Connecticut suggested that the impact on weather only gives an explanation of 17 per cent of variation on Coronavirus growth rates. Even in summers the uncertainty remains whether the cases will increase or decrease with temperature and humidity. Clearly, adhering to guidelines that are issued periodically by the Union Health Ministry and following the basic hygiene regime stringently spell the way forward.