Can Covid-19 lead to diabetes in future? Here’s what new study says

The outbreak of new Covid-19 variants after every few months is limiting the hope from the virus-weary world of the pandemic ending anytime soon. As experts stay alert to sequencing samples to know about new variants, lineages in making, other researchers have been studying how the pandemic will affect the health and overall lifestyle of those infected in the future for long.

Researchers from the German Diabetes center, German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and IQVIA (Frankfurt) conducted a retrospective cohort study and found that people who were infected with Covid -19 are at increased risk of developing type-2 diabetes.

The findings of the study were published in the journal Diabetologia. The researchers found that the SARS-CoV-2 targets the human pancreas. The infection reduces the number of insulin secretory granules in beta cells and also impairs the secretion of glucose-stimulated insulin.

Post-Covid, patients were seen developing insulin resistance and elevated blood sugar level in their blood even without no previous history of diabetes. Moreover, SARS-CoV-2 -infection causes the strong release of pro-inflammatory signaling substances called cytokines. Activation of the immune system can stay for months even after the infection leaves and impair insulin effectiveness in fat cells, muscle, liver for an indefinite period of time.

Researchers are yet to find if metabolic changes are transient or if Covid-19 disease increases the risk of persisting diabetes. The researchers in the new study included a representative panel of physician practices across Germany with 8.8 million patients between March 2020 and January 2021.

Another group is comprised of people with acute upper respiratory tract infections (AURI), which are also frequently caused by viruses. The two cohorts were matched for health insurance, comorbidities like obesity, hypertension, high cholesterol, and month of Covid-19 or AURI diagnosis apart from sex and gender. Patients on corticosteroid therapy were left out from the study.

After studying 35,865 people who were diagnosed with Covid-19, researchers found that Covid-19 developed type 2 diabetes more frequently than people with AUR, precisely 15.8 compared to 12.3 per 1000 people per year with AURI. The incidence rate ratio (IRR) of the comparison of the two cohorts came to 1.28. Simply, put the Covid-19 group had 28 percent higher chances of developing type-2 diabetes than the AURI group.

Incidence of type-2 diabetes is unlikely in the vast majority of people with mild Covid but the author of the story recommended all patients post recovery from the disease to look out for symptoms like increased thirst, fatigue, frequent urination and seek immediate treatment.