Building immunity through Ayurveda in the times of Covid-19

The novel Coronavirus and its various mutations have taken over the country. Everyone is risking their health and life to this virus. Many patients have been rammed with the virus and have caused serious damage to their body system. This has opened our eyes to immunity building. In India, we believe and practice the ancient medicine of Ayurveda. People more than ever have begun to adopt natural remedies and embrace Ayurveda.

While experts have suggested many changes in lifestyle and diets, it is critical to include healthy ayurvedic medicines. There are several things that we use in our daily life that can aid our immunity stronger and assist our body to build the lost power of immunity. It is the way these medicines and simple remedies are produced and processed that ultimately nourish us to stay healthy. Preparations such as Ayushkwath and Chyavanprash have been part of our culture for decades. They are a mix of herbal ingredients that have been carefully picked from nature to ensure their goodness is packed in one spoonful. It is known to give you energy, boost immunity, promote a good appetite and keep your body safe from harmful infections, viruses and bacteria.

As a routine, drinking herbal tea and milk with turmeric powder can prove very beneficial in promoting immunity strengthening. Also, drink such as Amla juice can also be very beneficial. It has a high content of Vitamin C and aids immunity. Vitamin C and D is one of the most common sparsities among people these days. Therefore, walks and fitness are highly recommended during the covid times. Walks also help us appreciate nature and our surroundings. It offers our mind and body to rejuvenate and gives us space to think our life through to make it better. Fitness allows our body to prepare and enhance our defence mechanisms by building muscle, and body strength. Yoga has many beneficial qualities such as relaxing the mind, giving your body the agility it needs to sustain daily work and improves heart health.

Samshamani Vati, Giloy powder, Ashwagandha, amla fruit, and Mulethi powder are all remedies that you can use to ensure that your body receives all the necessary nutrition it lacks. In today’s times, we are highly affected by pollution and climate change. It directly makes an impact on our body and health without us knowing. Unknown changes occur in our body due to these factors making it ever so important to be cautious at all times.

Many patients that contracted COVID complained of sore throats and therefore difficulty in swallowing. Even after recovering from this the pain and soreness continue. It is advisable that we gargle with turmeric and salt. They have anti-inflammatory properties and also help in soothing irritation. Often without being infected, pollution can cause these problems. So making this a part of your daily routine can be remedial.

Other remedial ingredients from the universe of Ayurveda include tulsi, cinnamon, black pepper, shunthi (dry ginger) and raisins. They are potent and high in nutrition value that the body needs to build and sustain our immunity. They have the potential to fight harmful things that affect our body and also enhance our resistance to sickness and diseases. Condiments and spices that are commonly used in the Indian diet such as turmeric, cumin, coriander and garlic are highly advantageous to our immunity building process. Jaggery and fresh lime juice not only help us keep hydrated but also increase oxygen and iron content in our blood to keep us healthful.

Kadhas, ayurvedic concoctions are a blend of herbs and spiced boiled in water. It is enriched in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. It also has anti-viral and anti-bacterial factors that make them popular and the most preferred solutions for several ailments. Herbs and spices commonly used in a Kadha are turmerics, tulsi, ginger, black pepper, and cloves as it helps enhance the defence system of the body. It is ideal to take it once a day in moderate amounts to keep diseases at bay.

With these remedies, immunity-boosting is not far from reach. Discipline and adopting a healthy routine is the way forward for us all.

(The author is Founder, Krishna’s Herbal & Ayurveda. The above article is for informational purposes only. Please consult health experts and medical professionals before starting any therapy or medication. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)