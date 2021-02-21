  • MORE MARKET STATS

Britain to offer all adults a COVID-19 vaccine by end of July

By: |
February 21, 2021 10:23 AM

Johnson will set out a roadmap to ease England's third national lockdown on Monday, having met a target to vaccinate 15 million Britons from higher-risk categories by mid-February.

UK Vcacination, UK nationwide lockdownMargaret Keenan, from Enniskillen, recieves the jab at University Hospital, Coventry. (Photo source: AP)

All adults in Britain will be offered the first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday ahead of a planned announcement on the cautious reopening of the economy from lockdown. Johnson will set out a roadmap to ease England’s third national lockdown on Monday, having met a target to vaccinate 15 million Britons from higher-risk categories by mid-February.

Britain now aims to give the first dose to all over-50s by April 15, the government said, having previously indicated it wished them to receive the shot by May. If all adults receive a dose by the end of July, it will be well ahead of a previous target that they would receive a vaccine by autumn. After suffering the world’s fifth-worst official COVID-19 death toll and a series of mishaps in its pandemic response, Johnson’s government moved faster than much of the West to secure vaccine supplies, giving it a head start.

Related News

Johnson cautioned that there was a need to avoid complacency, adding that lockdown would only be lifted slowly.”We will now aim to offer a jab to every adult by the end of July, helping us the most vulnerable sooner, and take further steps to ease some of the restrictions in place,” Johnson said in a statement.

“But there should be no doubt – the route out of lockdown will be cautious and phased, as we all continue to protect ourselves and those around us.”So far, he United Kingdom has given the first dose of vaccine to 17.2 million people, over a quarter of its 67 million population and behind only Israel and the United Arab Emirates in vaccines per head of population. Two vaccines – one made by Pfizer and BioNTech, and another developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca – are being rolled out, and UK officials have advised that there can be a 12-week gap between doses.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Britain to offer all adults a COVID-19 vaccine by end of July
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Australian PM Morrison gets COVID-19 vaccine in “massive step” toward normal
2Covid vaccination: PPP needed for rollout on large-scale, says Randeep Guleria
31.08 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered: Govt