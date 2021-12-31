  • MORE MARKET STATS

Britain approves Pfizer COVID-19 pill

The approval comes as the country scrambles to build its defences amid a record hit a daily record of new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, government data showed surge in COVID-19 cases.

Written By Reuters
Britain's medicines regulator on Friday approved Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, for people over the age of 18 years with mild to moderate illness who are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19.
Pfizer this month said Paxlovid showed near 90% efficacy in preventing hospitalisations and deaths in high-risk patients, and recent lab data suggests the drug retains its effectiveness against the fast spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Britain has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 pill for patients over the age of 18 years who have mild to moderate infection and are at high risk of their illness worsening.

Based on data, the pill, Paxlovid, is most effective when taken during the early stages of COVID-19, Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said on Friday, recommending that the drug be used within five days of the onset of symptoms.

“We now have a further antiviral medicine for the treatment of COVID-19 that can be taken by mouth rather than administered intravenously. This means it can be administered outside a hospital setting,” MHRA chief June Raine said in a statement.

