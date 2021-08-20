Breakthrough medical discoveries on sequencing of virus done in form of mRNA vaccine;  Kris Gopalakrishnan

DNA sequencing has given good insights about understanding virus and its mutants.

“We are living in an explosive era of medical discoveries where sequencing of virus has been done in the form of breakthrough technology called as mRNA vaccine development which was done within weeks of the Covid virus outbreak to develop the required immune system in the body to fight the contagion, said Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman Axilor Ventures, Co-founder Infosys on the occasion of second day of Virtual FE Healthcare Summit on August 19, 2021 on the theme “Disrupters & the Disruption- the tech explosion in healthcare, where we stand & what next?” adding that this can be done similarly in the case of creating a signature of the tumour and then programming a cure.

The Virtual FE Healthcare Summit began from August 18 and concluded on August 20, 2021

“Healthcare is moving towards affordability, inclusiveness, quality and accessibility. Today we can talk about emerging technologies, clinical research and business models. There is significant disruption in the areas of image recognition which were traditionally reviewed like MRI and X-Ray by leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep learning tools to read images,” explained Kris Gopalakrishnan.

“There is a growing awareness around patches for glucose monitoring systems and the trend is picking up for wearable devices. Now we can create a digital twin for yourself like a mirror image monitor health, prescribe medicine and even assess the impact of medicine. Besides this, DNA sequencing has given good insights about understanding viruses and its mutants. Tele -medicine has also complemented this development,” he added.

He further added that there is a trend of tracking health through digital intervention, healthy ageing, and quality healthcare. The transition is today happening in terms of adopting much better health practices and more towards preventive care towards healthy ageing and prevention of diseases.

Today, CRISPR is a technology that can be used to edit genes towards curing various types of cancer. CRISPR which stands for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats is becoming a mainstream tool used in many cancer biology studies.

“There are discussions and developments around creating a common digital health platform and building a technological infrastructure today. A lot of population level data is also generated by engaging a large number of subjects to do clinical research in different types of cancer. Longitudinal data is also being developed to understand the molecular structure of an ongoing diseased condition in the human body which can be detected with the help of deep learning tools like machine learning and artificial intelligence,” Gopalakrishnan consluded.