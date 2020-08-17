Brain microsurgery saves 15-year-old from vision loss

Due to the enlarges size of the tumor in the brain, Pratham started losing vision in his right eye. Team of neurosurgeons led by Dr Aditya Gupta took up this complicated case to successful results.

15-year-old Pratham Vashisht was successfully operated for a life-threatening complication in his brain at Artemis Hospital. Due to the enlarges size of the tumor in the brain, Pratham started losing vision in his right eye. Team of neurosurgeons led by Dr Aditya Gupta took up this complicated case to successful results.

The patient who initially had intermittent headaches, redness in the eye, ignored the symptoms, but gradually developed blurry vision that led to almost loss of vision in his right eye. While the boy had initially consulted an ophthalmologist where the reports showed that the pressure inside the eye (intraocular pressure) was high enough to damage his vision permanently. Since the root cause was identified to be a complication in the brain, his parents took an MRI.

“Pratham came to us with his MRI reports and detailed investigations revealed a huge tumor in the front of the skull. The tumor due to its big size was pressing the optic nerve at a location in the brain where they come out from the eyes. This was the reason for his symptoms and gradual loss of vision in his right eye. To save vision, urgent Microsurgery for tumor removal was advised. Since this was an indication for immediate surgery, the team took up to the action immediately to remove the huge tumor totally. Post operatively the patient made a quick recovery and is doing very well.” Said Dr Aditya Gupta, Chief of Neurosurgery at Artemis Hospital, Gurgaon.

In such cases, timely surgery is very important as this can not only cure the vision loss but also prevent other fatal complications. At times parents fear the complications of surgery and opt for alternative methods of treatment which may end up in worsening the condition. Since his parents understood the situation very well and clearly, opted for the timely surgery and the patient was discharged on the third day after surgery.

Upon his follow up, MRI has revealed no signs of tumor and his vision has totally returned to normal. Since the tumor was non-cancerous, the minimally invasive surgery has given him a permanent cure apart from curing his vision loss. Pratham who has shifted back to his normal routine feel as normal as anybody else.