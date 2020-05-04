Boost your immunity with Apple, beetroot and carrot juices! Here’s how

The combination also helps maintain the blood sugar levels. By keeping blood sugar levels, your heart remains healthy.

Apple, beetroot and carrot juice can boost your immunity! It is essential to have a sound immunity throughout the year and more so when there is a pandemic outbreak. So if you are willing to enhance your immunity, you can try apple, beetroot and carrot juice. These are considered as an effective and tasty immunity booster. Apart from immunity, these will help your skin glow and provide you with other health benefits. You need to have the appetising drink at least once a day, according to the Indian Express report.

1. Beetroots and carrots together help improve digestion and help relieve constipation. These two stimulate the metabolic system. These two veggies have phytonutrients that improve digestion. These two have fibre which helps the gut healthy.

2. The combination also helps maintain the blood sugar levels. By keeping blood sugar levels, your heart remains healthy. Also, lutein, beta-carotene and alpha are nutrients that are good for the heart.

3. Apple, beetroot and carrot juice also known as ABC drink works as a detox which works on toxins and helps clean liver, kidney, intestines and skins.

4. The drink is also good for the eyes because it protects them from dryness and tiredness. The high vitamin A presence in the drink strengthens the ciliary muscles of the eyes.

5. The ABC drink also makes your skin glow. This also makes your skin spotless. There will be no black spots, acne or pimples, blemishes and blackheads. Vitamin A in the vegetables is considered as anti-ageing properties. The carrot has the beta-carotene which acts as an antioxidant. This slows down the ageing of cells.

6. ABC drink has lower-level of calories. That’s why it helps energy levels. The drink also has a low glycemic index. The drink is full of fibre. The combination of fibre and the low glycemic index will help you lose weight.

7. The drink detoxifies the vital organs and purifies the blood. The drink also helps increase the production of red blood cells and haemoglobin levels.