Boost for ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign: Haryana now on path to recovery

In 2019, a total of 5,18,725 births were registered in Haryana

Earlier known for its glaringly obvious preference for a male child, Haryana had surely come a long way. With the end of 2019, the sex ratio at birth in Haryana has increased 52 points since 2014, according to the data in the state government’s civil registration system. Haryana’s sex ratio was recorded at 871 girls for every 1,000 boys in 2014. This number has risen to 923 girls for 1,000 boys in 2019.

While releasing the data, Haryana nodal officer for centre’s ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign Dr Rakesh Gupta said that this increase is even higher than the target that the government had set under this scheme. This ratio is released by the state every year.

Giving the details, Gupta said in 2019, a total of 5,18,725 births were registered in the state. Of this, as many as 2,48,950 were girls, accounting for 47.99% of the newborn children. The number of boys born in 2019 was 2,69,775. Adding that certain districts where the ratio was under 900 points for decades now have ratio above 920, he said that Panchkula and Ambala fared especially well and now fall in the above-950 category. While Panchkula has 963 points, Ambala is at 959. Public health experts consider 950 girls to 1,000 boys as the ideal sex ratio.

Gupta also revealed that as many as 25,000 girls were saved from being killed in the state since the implementation of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. One of the worst districts in the state in terms of sex ratio at birth, Mahendragarh, improved by 172 points, he added. From merely 745 girls for every 1,000 boys in 2014, the district has recorded a ratio of 917 in 2019.

Since January 2015, when the campaign was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an attempt to tackle female foeticide, Gupta said 730 FIRs have been registered pan-India, with 2,000 arrests.