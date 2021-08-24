Booking Covid-19 vaccine slots now available on WhatsApp; Here’s how

Booking vaccination shot with Covid-19 in possible

Covid-19 Vaccine Slots Booking, How to Book Covid Vaccination Slot on WhatsApp: Now, book your Covid-19 slots directly through WhatsApp. Beneficiaries no longer need to download the Aarogya Setu app or log in to the Co-Win portal to get the vaccination from Covid-19. The ministry of Health and MyGov recently announced that the popular messaging app in association with MyGov Corona HelpDesk will allow users to locate their nearest vaccination centers and book an appointment.

Will Cathcart, Chief Executive Officer, Whatsapp Inc also made the announcement on Twitter of their association with the Ministry of Health and @mygovindia.

Today we’re partnering with @MoHFW_INDIA and @mygovindia to enable people to make their vaccine appointments via WhatsApp. Spread the word: https://t.co/2oB1XJbUXD https://t.co/yvF6vzPHI1 — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) August 24, 2021

Abhishek Singh, CEO MyGov; President & CEO NeGD; MD & CEO Digital India Corporation (DIC) at Govt of India in a statement said that MyGov Corona helpdesk will be aiding the process of vaccine booking, locating centers, booking slots, and downloading vaccination certificates. The association was done keeping in mind people’s ease in using the AI-based interface on WhatsApp. Shivnath Thukral, Director – Public Policy, WhatsApp called this collaboration an important step to become a digitally empowered country.

In a tweet, Abhishek Singh, CEO of MyGov said, “Now book vaccination slot by simply sending ‘Book Slot’ to @MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on @WhatsApp, verify OTP & follow the steps.”

How to book Coronavirus Vaccination slots via WhatsApp

• Add MyGov Corona Helpdesk 9013151515 to your contact list

• Type ‘Book Slot’ and send to this number on WhatsApp

• You will receive a 6-digit OTP via SMS on the number used for WhatsApp

• Send the OTP on the chat

• Choose your preferred date and location, basis pin code, and vaccine type and send on chat following prompts.

• Get confirmation and visit the vaccination center on the day of your appointment