Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan tests Covid positive, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wishes him speedy recovery

After rumours were rife that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had tested Covid positive on Sunday, the confirmation of his Coronavirus diagnosis came in the form of a tweet from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who wished him a fast recovery.

The West Bengal CM took to Twitter to say: “Just came to know that our Brand Ambassador Shahrukh Khan has been detected covid positive. Pray fastest recovery for the superstar. Get well Shahrukh! Spring back asap!”

SRK is one among the string of Bollywood biggies who have tested Covid positive in the recent few days.

After Akshay Kumar had tested Covid positive a few days back, actors Kartik Aryan and Aditya Roy Kapur too contracted the virus on Saturday, as per reports.

Shah Rukh had recently released the trailer for his upcoming film ‘Jawan’ which has been directed by Atlee.



More details awaited.