‘Black fungus’ infection in Covid patients can be prevented: Here’s 3-point action plan by AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria

A doctor performs Diagnostic Nasal Endoscopy on a patient to detect Black Fungus at government ENT Hospital in Hyderabad. (PTI photo)

Black fungus has been declared an epidemic by five states across India. Many people who have recovered from the Covid-19 infection are now suffering from Mucormycosis. Some have lost their eyes. In some cases, the entire jaw had to be removed. This fungal infection has been seen as the most troubling trend of the second wave of the novel coronavirus in India. As of today, around 10,000 cases of fungal infection have been reported officially. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the black fungus tally with nearly 100 people losing their lives due to black fungus.

While the jury is out over the exact cause of the black fungus among Covid patients in India, many experts say that the initial probe reveals that a high level of blood sugar may have contributed to it. On Friday, AIIMS Chief Dr Randeep Guleria suggested a simple-yet-effective action plan that can help in preventing black fungus cases among the people infected with the novel coronavirus.

According to news agency ANI, Dr Guleria said that first a foremost, the patient’s blood sugar levels should be strictly monitored. There should be a cautious approach towards controlling the sugar level. Those suffering from Type 2 diabetes must pay extra attention.

Secondly, in case of steroids have been prescribed to the patient, the blood sugar should be checked at a regular interval. Any slight change can improve or worsen the situation.

And lastly, one should be very careful about the intake of steroids. Any steroid must be taken under medical supervision with a special focus on the dosage. Also, the timing is very important. It is seen that even in case of mild infection of coronavirus, people go for steroids for immediate relief. This should be avoided at all cost.

The AIIMS Director also said that similar emergence of black fungus was also seen during the SARS outbreak. Dr Guleria also rejected the claims about raw food is causing black fungus. He also said that the use of industrial Oxygen can’t be linked to fungal infection.