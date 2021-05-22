Black fungus infection: Are men more susceptible to mucormycosis? Here is what a study suggests

Mucormycosis – now commonly known as black fungus – is rare but a serious fungal infection impacting patients who have recovered from the Coronavirus infection. Image: IE/PTI

Four Indian doctors have studied the mucormycosis outbreak, especially in Covid-19 recovered patients, and found out that men are likely to be more susceptible to getting mucormycosis infection. The study ‘Mucormycosis in COVID-19: A systematic review of cases reported worldwide and in India’ is soon to be published in the journal Elsevier, a report by The Indian Express noted. According to this study, mucormycosis – now commonly known as black fungus – is rare but a serious fungal infection impacting patients who have recovered from the Coronavirus infection.

In order to understand the impact, 101 cases of Covid-19 patients were studied who have contracted mucormycosis. Among these, 79 who were infected with black fungus were men. Apart from this, it was found that 83 people of the total people studied had diabetes mellitus, which is the most important risk factor when it comes to this fungal infection.

These 101 patients included 82 patients from India, three from Iran and nine from the US. Researchers Dr. Shashank Joshi from Lilavati hospital in Mumbai, Dr. Ritu Singh and Dr. Awadesh Kumar Singh from GD Hospital and Diabetes Institute in Kolkata, and Dr. Anoop Misra from the National Diabetes, Obesity and Cholesterol Foundation in New Delhi studied these cases together.

While doing the research it was found that people who are diabetic and have contracted this infection have the highest risk rate. According to the study, a 60-year-old diabetic man from Mumbai succumbed to the fungal infection whereas a 38-year-old man who did not have diabetes survived. Severity in mucormycosis as well as association of death are higher in diabetic patients who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Of the total people studied, the report said that 31 people died due to the fungal infection. As many as 60 people who had black fungus infection also had an active Covid-19 infection. Apart from this, 83 had diabetes and three had cancer. It is to note that in Maharashtra, 90 deaths have been reported from Covid-19 related mucormycosis.

It is to note that Covid-19 infection has created an ideal environment for fungus Mucorales spores to grow and spread. Because of Covid-19 infection, there is low oxygen saturation in the body, and high glucose, acidic medium as well as decreased white blood cells activity with the immunosuppressant usage. In this case, fungal infection can easily grow. In India it is 80 times higher because of the high diabetic population.