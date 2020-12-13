BJP President JP Nadda tests positive for COVID-19

BJP President JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, he informed in a tweet and shared that he was under isolation and feeling ok. In his message on Twitter, Nadda shared that he got the Coronavirus test done after exhibiting the initial symptoms. He added that his health is fine and he is following all the home isolation guidelines on the advice of doctors.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है, डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर होम आइसोलेशन में सभी दिशा- निर्देशो का पालन कर रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है, जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 13, 2020

He further requested people who had come in contact with him in the last few days to isolate themselves and get themselves checked.

More details awaited.