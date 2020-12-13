  • MORE MARKET STATS

BJP President JP Nadda tests positive for COVID-19

By: |
Updated: Dec 13, 2020 5:57 PM

JP Nadda tests positive for Covid-19: The BJP chief has requested those who had come in contact with him to isolate and get themselves checked.

BJP President JP Nadda

 

Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, he informed in a tweet and shared that he was under isolation and feeling ok. In his message on Twitter, Nadda shared that he got the Coronavirus test done after exhibiting the initial symptoms. He added that his health is fine and he is following all the home isolation guidelines on the advice of doctors.

He further requested people who had come in contact with him in the last few days to isolate themselves and get themselves checked.

More details awaited.

