BJP Manifesto on Health: From TB eradication to improving doctor-patient ratio, here are its top 10 promises

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released its manifesto for the 2019 general elections and made many promises to improve the situation of healthcare in the country. The BJP has promised to strengthen its flagship Ayushman Bharat Yojna touted as the world’s largest healthcare programme. In its manifesto called the Sankalp Patra, the saffron party said that it would ensure healthcare for all and control prices of medicines, and will also significantly expand Medical education. The BJP said that they are providing annual health cover of Rs. 5 lakh to 10.74 crore poor families under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana under Ayushman Bharat and have also initiated a programme to set up 1,50,000 Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) by 2022. Till date 17,150 HWCs have become functional, it claimed

Here are the top 10 promises BJP has made in its manifesto Sankalp Patra for healthcare:

1. To reduce expenditure on health so that all citizens can avail necessary medical services.

2. To make healthcare accessible to all and to take the programme of HWCs to next level. BJP promised to target provisioning of telemedicine and diagnostic laboratory facilities at these HWCs by 2022 to ensure quality primary medical care to the poor at his doorstep.

3. To create an essential devices list and a separate pricing policy for medical devices.

4. For strengthening health infrastructure, the party, if voted to power, will set up one Medical College or Post Graduate Medical College in every district by 2024.

5. To further accelerate the pace of reforms in medical education sector and improve doctor: population ratio by doubling the number of MBBS and Specialist doctors in the country by 2024. The party will try to increase the doctor-population ratio to 1:1400.

6. To accelerate reforms in para-medical education sector and increase the availability of nurses, pharmacists and other paramedical personnel.

7. To improve immunization and nutrition programmes. The National Nutrition Mission’s infrastructure and capacity in all Anganwadis to be strengthened.

8. The Mission Indradhanush programme will be given a boost. Party will ensure full immunization coverage for all the children and pregnant women by 2022.

9. On eliminating Tuberculosis, the BJP said that the occurrence of disease is mainly found among the poor and malnourished. The party will roll out a Special Mission to eliminate TB from India by 2025.

10. The BJP will work towards increasing the number of childcare facilities threefold. Under the POSHAN Abhiyaan, the party will aim to reduce the malnutrition level as well as accelerate the rate of reduction of malnourishment.