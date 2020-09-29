  • MORE MARKET STATS

BJP leader Uma Bharti who tested Covid positive admitted to AIIMS

September 29, 2020 12:22 AM

Ever since the senior BJP leader tweeted about her testing positive for the infection late on Saturday night, the AIIMS management had made arrangements, in-charge of COVID cases at the AIIMS, Madhur Uniyal, said.

Her condition is stable, the official said.

Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti, who tested positive for COVID-19 recently, was on Monday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh.

