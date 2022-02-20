Bird flu scare hits Maharashtra again: 25,000 poultry to be culled, animal husbandry dept on high alert

A number of 456 poultry birds were culled by Saturday evening within a 1-km radius of the epicentre of the outbreak detected in the state’s Palghar district.

The state animal husbandry commissioner in Maharashtra has put the whole system on alert as the state reports its first case of bird flu. The state is on high alert to prevent further spread of the disease.

Maharashtra, earlier this week, reported its first confirmed case of bird flu from Shahpur taluka in Thane district. The small poultry farm of 200 birds in Shahpur taluka was the epicentre.

The animal husbandry commissioner, on February 18, received confirmed cases of bird flu in turkey, quails and poultry from Vasai taluka of Palghar district. Following this outbreak, Sachindra Pratap Singh, the commissioner of animal husbandry, had put the state machinery on high alert.

The reports have attributed this outbreak to the H5N1 strain of the virus. As per set protocols defined by the authorities, all birds, eggs within a 1-km radius of the epicentre will be destroyed to prevent further spread of the flu. Rajesh Narvekar, Thane District Collector, ordered the killing of over 25,000 broiler birds today.

The animal husbandry commissionerate has restarted its call centre to allow the public to inform them regarding any sudden deaths in poultry, crows, herons or other birds. One can dial 1800-233-0418 or 1962 to reach out and report any such event .

The poultry industry is once again under the radar with new worries of bird flu badly impacting the consumption of poultry items.

C Vasanthkumar, president of Poultry Farmers & Breeders Association (Maharashtra), has however clarified that there was no need for panic. “This infection is only limited to a particular area. Also, the manner in which we prepare chicken is different from that in other countries as we cook it above 70 degrees Celsius. Hence there is no chance of survival of any pathogen. Consumers need not be worried. They can consume cooked chicken and eggs without any hesitation,” he told IE.

This is for the second time when Maharashtra has reported the deadly avian influenza in poultry.The state had widespread bird deaths last year due to the disease. As per the protocol, more than 10 lakh birds were culled and farmers were paid a compensation of over Rs 3 crore . Prior to that, Maharashtra witnessed a massive bird flu wave in 2006.