  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bird flu outbreak 2021: 7 states report avian influenza, officials launch massive culling operations

By: |
January 10, 2021 3:54 PM

In addition to the seven states which have confirmed outbreak of the avian influenza virus, samples of dead animals and birds have also been sent from three other states-Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra and the result of these samples is awaited.

The samples of the dead remains of the animals and birds have been sent for laboratory tests after which the picture would become clearer.The samples of the dead remains of the animals and birds have been sent for laboratory tests after which the picture would become clearer.

The number of states which have confirmed reports of the outbreak of bird flu has reached seven with the latest addition of Uttar Pradesh, news agency PTI reported. The other six states which have reported the outbreak of bird flu include Kerala, Himachal Pradesh,Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The latest status about the spread of the bird flu was shared by the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying in a statement. In addition to the seven states which have confirmed outbreak of the avian influenza virus, samples of dead animals and birds have also been sent from three other states-Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra and the result of these samples is awaited, the Ministry added.

Delhi, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh were feared to have come in the grip of the bird flu after deaths of large numbers of animals and birds were reported from some parts of the state. While reports of deaths of poultry birds were confirmed from Balod district of Chhattisgarh, several ducks were found dead in the national capital’s Sanjay lake. The reports of unusual mortality of cows emerged from different parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Dapoli, Thane, Parbhani and Beed districts putting the officials on alert. The samples of the dead remains of the animals and birds have been sent for laboratory tests after which the picture would become clearer.

Related News

The Ministry also informed that culling operations have been ensued in different regions of the affected state in order to curb the spread of infection to other species. While the culling of affected birds has been completed in the two affected districts of Kerala, the central teams have been dispatched to the state of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. The Ministry further asked the state governments to ensure healthy communication between the central teams and the state-led officials to avert the possibility of large scale infection.

The state governments have also been instructed to keep a strict vigil near water bodies, live animal markets, zoos and poultry farms to identify any signs of bird flu. With reports of bird flu drastically affecting the poultry business, the Ministry also advised the state governments to raise awareness on the issue and ensure that people don’t get influenced by viral rumours.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Bird flu outbreak 2021 7 states report avian influenza officials launch massive culling operations
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study
2COVID-19: 4.5 lakh health workers to be vaccinated in first phase in Rajasthan, says health minister
3West Bengal joins ‘free corona vaccine’ list as Mamata Banerjee announces big update ahead of Assembly polls