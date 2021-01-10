Bird flu outbreak 2021: 7 states report avian influenza, officials launch massive culling operations

The samples of the dead remains of the animals and birds have been sent for laboratory tests after which the picture would become clearer.

The number of states which have confirmed reports of the outbreak of bird flu has reached seven with the latest addition of Uttar Pradesh, news agency PTI reported. The other six states which have reported the outbreak of bird flu include Kerala, Himachal Pradesh,Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The latest status about the spread of the bird flu was shared by the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying in a statement. In addition to the seven states which have confirmed outbreak of the avian influenza virus, samples of dead animals and birds have also been sent from three other states-Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra and the result of these samples is awaited, the Ministry added.

Delhi, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh were feared to have come in the grip of the bird flu after deaths of large numbers of animals and birds were reported from some parts of the state. While reports of deaths of poultry birds were confirmed from Balod district of Chhattisgarh, several ducks were found dead in the national capital’s Sanjay lake. The reports of unusual mortality of cows emerged from different parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Dapoli, Thane, Parbhani and Beed districts putting the officials on alert. The samples of the dead remains of the animals and birds have been sent for laboratory tests after which the picture would become clearer.

The Ministry also informed that culling operations have been ensued in different regions of the affected state in order to curb the spread of infection to other species. While the culling of affected birds has been completed in the two affected districts of Kerala, the central teams have been dispatched to the state of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. The Ministry further asked the state governments to ensure healthy communication between the central teams and the state-led officials to avert the possibility of large scale infection.

The state governments have also been instructed to keep a strict vigil near water bodies, live animal markets, zoos and poultry farms to identify any signs of bird flu. With reports of bird flu drastically affecting the poultry business, the Ministry also advised the state governments to raise awareness on the issue and ensure that people don’t get influenced by viral rumours.