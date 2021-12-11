Bird Flu in Kerala: 12,000 ducks were culled in Kerala’s Alappuzha district, restrictions imposed in affected areas

Last year too, the district reported the influenza outbreak but was contained for being localized in nature. (PTI Image)

A total of 12,000 ducks were culled in ward number 10 of the Thakazhi gram panchayat in Kerala’s Alappuzha district after the state reported bird flu cases on Thursday. The culled birds were buried safely within a radius of one kilometre in the 10th ward of Thakazhi panchayat. The animal rearers will be compensated according to the government norms, animal husbandry minister J Cinchu Rani in the state capital said.

The ward number 10 of the Thakazhi gram panchayat and the area has been declared as a containment zone, strict restrictions on movement on people and vehicles has been imposed. Use and sale of eggs, meat and manure of ducks, chickens, quails and domestic birds in the affected area has also been prohibited in the affected area.

Alapuzha District Collector chaired an emergency meeting on Friday and decided to step up its measures to prevent the bird flu from spreading to other areas like Champakulam, Nedumudi, Muttar, Viyapuram, Karuvatta, Thrikkunnapuzha, Thakazhi, Purakkad, Ambalapuzha South, Ambalapuzha North, Edathva panchayats and Harippad Municipality areas where restrictions are applicable.

While the Rapid Response Teams will be deployed in the affected areas and distribute preventive medicines to the people, the Department of Animal Welfare will ensure the service of Rapid Response Teams and bury the birds.

The Assistant Forest Conservator on the other hand will monitor and examine whether the migrant birds in the affected areas were infected with the disease. The animal husbandry department has been asked to submit daily reports on bird flu prevention activities.

The state animal husbandry department confirmed bird flu (H5N1) influenza) on Thursday after reports of some samples sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Disease in Bhopal turned in. A total 140 samples were sent for test and 26 samples tested positive for bird flu.

Last year too, the district reported the influenza outbreak but was contained for being localized in nature. Bird Flu can spread to humans in rare conditions, and if it happens, it can trigger a person to person transmission, experts said.